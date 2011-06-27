No investors for Nokia Siemens Networks

Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia and Siemens have reportedly failed to secure an investors deal for its unprofitable joint venture Nokia Siemens Network (NSN).

Talks to sell a controlling stake in NSN to a consortium - is said to include private-equity firms Gores Group LLC and Platinum Equity LLC - are not expected to succeed, writes the The Wall Street Journal. Private equity firms KKR and TPG could still strike a deal.