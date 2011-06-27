© Delphi

Delphi opens wiring harness assembly plant in Romania

Delphi Automotive is opening a new manufacturing facility at Moldova Noua (Romania). The site will produce wiring harness modules for vehicle manufacturers across Europe. Employment at the new plant could potentially approach 1'000 by the end of the year.

"Our quality and cutting-edge technology are driving significant growth in our European business as we work with automakers to help them manage the increasingly complex electrical and electronic requirements of vehicles," says Gerhard Mertes, global sales director, Delphi Electrical/Electronic Architecture. "This new plant will allow us to build on the expertise and capital investment we've made at our other plants in Romania in order to support our customers' increasing production volumes."



On April 4, 1'400 square meters of the Moldova Noua facility was opened as part of the first phase of development. During this phase, the manufacturing team is validating processes and gaining valuable production experience. An additional 2'400 square meters of the facility will be opened in September 2011.