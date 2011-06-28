Icape - Made in Quality

© Icape Group

France-based PCB manufacturer Icape has completed the IPC-A-600H standard training program for all members of its quality organization.

IPC-A-600H is the international standard for acceptability of Printed Circuit Boards. During the past 3 months, this serious training program has been conducted in-house by 2 IPC certified teachers, themselves members of Icape Quality organization.



"By standardizing technical language based on the same reference and rules, it improves the effectiveness of the communication with its customers and suppliers. This collective skill further enhances the high quality services Icape group brings to its customers every day and contributes to the success of their products", the manufacturer states.