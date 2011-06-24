Electronics Production | June 24, 2011
SMTC appoints 2 permanent Co-CEOs
SMTC Corporation' Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Claude Germain and Alex Walker as permanent Co-CEOs, effective immediately.
Alex Walker will remain on the Board of Directors but will resign as Chairman of the Board; David Sandberg will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors.
David Sandberg stated, "Over the past several months, the Board of Directors followed a rigorous process, carefully evaluating many strong candidates. We are confident in our selection of Alex and Claude as permanent Co-CEOs and believe that the probability of success under this structure increases exponentially given their complementary skill sets. Claude and Alex have successfully worked together for years and bring expertise in sales leadership, operations, finance, M&A, logistics, and contract manufacturing experience. Claude's role will be to focus on growing the top line at SMTC as well as organizational renewal, while Alex will focus on Operations, Finance and M&A. The Board believes that under their leadership, more responsive, effective, and transparent business decisions will be made. With the CEO selection process complete, we can now turn our attention towards executing our strategic plan."
"Over the last 2 months, we have seen tremendous opportunities to grow this business profitably," stated Claude Germain. "We intend to deliver more disciplined execution through a more entrepreneurial and customer centric culture at SMTC. Our focus at present is on driving increased sales growth, rightsizing our cost structure and creating a leaner and more flexible organization. In the short timeframe we have been involved at SMTC, we already see benefits of this focus and are looking forward to announcing new customer wins shortly."
Alex Walker added, "This company has not reached its full potential with respect to its ability to operate profitably. We intend to focus on increasing the bottom line and ROI through improved processes and better decision making. We will also be actively pursuing opportunistic M&A transactions in order to accelerate the growth of this business. We are looking forward to working with the Board to provide increased transparency, more consistent earnings performance and ultimately better financial returns to our shareholders. We remain committed to sharply reducing working capital levels and costs in this business, and expect to see solid reductions in both areas in the current quarter."
David Sandberg stated, "Over the past several months, the Board of Directors followed a rigorous process, carefully evaluating many strong candidates. We are confident in our selection of Alex and Claude as permanent Co-CEOs and believe that the probability of success under this structure increases exponentially given their complementary skill sets. Claude and Alex have successfully worked together for years and bring expertise in sales leadership, operations, finance, M&A, logistics, and contract manufacturing experience. Claude's role will be to focus on growing the top line at SMTC as well as organizational renewal, while Alex will focus on Operations, Finance and M&A. The Board believes that under their leadership, more responsive, effective, and transparent business decisions will be made. With the CEO selection process complete, we can now turn our attention towards executing our strategic plan."
"Over the last 2 months, we have seen tremendous opportunities to grow this business profitably," stated Claude Germain. "We intend to deliver more disciplined execution through a more entrepreneurial and customer centric culture at SMTC. Our focus at present is on driving increased sales growth, rightsizing our cost structure and creating a leaner and more flexible organization. In the short timeframe we have been involved at SMTC, we already see benefits of this focus and are looking forward to announcing new customer wins shortly."
Alex Walker added, "This company has not reached its full potential with respect to its ability to operate profitably. We intend to focus on increasing the bottom line and ROI through improved processes and better decision making. We will also be actively pursuing opportunistic M&A transactions in order to accelerate the growth of this business. We are looking forward to working with the Board to provide increased transparency, more consistent earnings performance and ultimately better financial returns to our shareholders. We remain committed to sharply reducing working capital levels and costs in this business, and expect to see solid reductions in both areas in the current quarter."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments