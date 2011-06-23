Probe Manufacturing secures manufacturing contract

Probe Manufacturing has secured a USD 225'000 blanket purchase order from an existing medical device manufacturing client with 50% of the order due in 3rd and 4th quarters of 2011.

The EMS-provider is now on target to achieve its 2011 revenue and earnings forecast. New orders have increased from USD 1.3 million to USD 3.0 million, or 130%, year-to-date as compared to the same period last year, bringing our total open orders to USD 2.6 million.



“Probe’s ability to drive its growth organically from its existing customer base is clearly demonstrated by this latest order, which also exhibits the overall confidence and satisfaction that Probe's current client base has in our company,” stated Kam Mahdi, CEO and Chairman.