Orpro Vision appoints distributor for Spain & Portugal

Orpro Vision GmbH has appointed IES and IEMIES as its distributor throughout Spain and Portugal.

Headquartered in Madrid and Oporto, IES and IEMIES have already established a reputation for providing high quality sales and technical support.



Roberto Gatti, President of Orpro Vision, states: "I'm glad to welcome IES and IEMIES to our growing network of strategic sales channel partners. Our post-paste and post-solder 3D AOI systems offer very real performance and process benefits, and a strong representation will contribute in reaching new markets that can take advantage of our cutting-edge technology."



Ricardo Lopes, General Manager of IEMIES, declared: “After almost 20 years checking the process issues of this market, we have concluded that the most important thing is not to inspect, but what a single person thinks that inspection means. More than going after the problem, it’s necessary to understand what is on his root. Orpro Vision has the ability to offer solutions that are flexible and that provide extensive coverage of the manufacturing process. I believe it is a great opportunity for us to partner with this company, as a key manufacturer of AOI and SPI equipment."