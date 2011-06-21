Poisoning at Foxconn: Cafeteria was clean

Last month, several Foxconn employees in Kutná Hora (Czech Republic) fell ill and were admitted to hospital and treated for food poisoning. The investigation still continues.

The investigation found no apparent deficiencies in sanitation. The cafeteria was clean and safe and no spoiled food was found, local media reports on the initial findings. Furthermore, none of the kitchen staff fell ill (despite eating the same food).



5 women - complaining of nausea and other symptoms - here hospitalised.



The investigation is still ongoing.