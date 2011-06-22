SmartLabs equipped Rostelecom-Ural with set-top boxes

SmartLabs, a technology provider for IPTV operators, supplies the Ural macro-regional subsidiary of Rostelecom OJSC - Russia's national telecommunications operator, with SML-292 Premium set-top boxes.

In compliance with Rostelecom-Ural requirements, the set-top boxes were specifically branded to conform to the company identity. IPTV boxes are offered to customers on flexible conditions – one can purchase or rent a device.



"The higher-priority tasks for us are to develop and to promote advanced IPTV services, while permanent high quality maintenance requires reliable multifunctional set-top boxes. Therefore, we decided to purchase SmartLabs STBs, which are successfully used by our subscribers since "Utel.TV" launch", Sergey Frolov, the first deputy general director of Rostelecom-Ural, said. "Using SML-292 Premium, we are convinced that this is a great tool for digital television services promotion and an effective means for attracting new users, because it provides comfortable access to the widest range of multimedia services."



"The act of equipping Rostelecom-Ural with SmartLabs STBs shows that the operator and subscribers are very satisfied with service quality and the variety of options provided by our enhanced and multi-functional devices. The SML-292 Premium’s functionality will allow the operator to develop and to successfully launch new advanced digital TV services, including 3D", SmartLabs CEO Mikhail Grachev says.