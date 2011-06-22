Smarteq and Avnet Memec sign distribution agreement

Smarteq has selected Avnet Memec as its pan-European distribution partner. The agreement covers 19 countries where Avnet Memec will market Smarteq antennas for M2M and telematic solutions. The new distribution agreement becomes effective immediately.

Avnet Memec is a perfect distribution partner according to Johan Hårdén, vice president of Sales and Marketing for Smarteq. “Our customers tell us that there will be more than 50 billion wireless sensors out there by 2020 and each one will need an antenna. As one of the world’s leading antenna suppliers, our distribution partnership with Avnet Memec will bring our innovative technology and extend our sales reach to a customer base in 19 countries across Europe,” stated Hårdén.



John Jones, European technical marketing manager at Avnet Memec, added: "Smarteq is a highly focused company with a proven track record in our key vertical markets for wireless technology including Metering, Automotive and Security. Smarteq antenna technology extends our offering and complements our strong portfolio of wireless ICs and embedded modules."