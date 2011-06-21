Electronics Production | June 21, 2011
Newbury Electronics invests in test equipment
Newbury Electronics recently purchased a Takaya Apt-9411 flying probe tester and to maximize their investment chose Test Expert NPI software to complement the accuracy of the flying probe capability.
Managing Director Philip King commented : “Our manufacturing philosophy is for rapid setup with a large number of different designs processed every day. Test Expert allows us to process many different types of CAD file and easily generate test programs rapidly, often in a matter of minutes or at most a few hours. The user programmable rules of Test Expert allow us great flexibility in choosing test access locations and where necessary allows for probing on the solder pad of the components fitted to the PCB, rather than needing dedicated test pad access."
"Because of the quality of the data recovery and the graphical capability we can be sure of the program output and when combined with the accuracy of the Takaya, that probes will hit the pad at the chosen location, even when targeting small pads with fine pitch spacing on densely populated boards. This is very important for prototypes and for new customers where the product is not yet established. For us this would not be possible without the Takaya and Test Expert which eliminate the delay and the cost associated with the manufacture of a fixture for a bed of nails In-Circuit tester", he added.
Ian Brown, Software Support Manager for Itochu said : "Test Expert is now developed by Siemens PLM Software but has a long tradition of use within the industry having originated as Fabmaster and is in use across the whole spectrum of company size and type. Of course Test Expert is not just for the Takaya and is used to check test accessibility and create programs for a wide variety of machine types, any In-Circuit, Flying Probe, X-Ray and AOI."
