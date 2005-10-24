Elcoteq selects Visiprise

Visiprise Manufacturing has been selected as the global manufacturing platform for Elcoteq SE - and will be implemented in all manufacturing plants. The main plants are already online using Visiprise Manufacturing.

"Visiprise's reputation as a leader in helping manufacturers manage and control global operations to improve quality and compliance is what first drew Elcoteq to the company", according to Geir Einset, Elcoteq's senior manager of manufacturing solutions.



“In today's competitive contract manufacturing environment customers expect the highest levels in quality and consistency,” said Einset. “Delivering that has always been a hallmark for Elcoteq. Now, with the added help from Visiprise, we know we can be ahead of our customers' expectations.”

Visiprise Manufacturing will be important in helping Elcoteq provide in-depth traceability for customers, from order through production, mass utilization and monitoring quality management. In addition, Visiprise will permit Elcoteq to drive new product design from a single plan, cost-effectively transferring volume product information to other manufacturing sites to make and ship the products.



“For a high-volume manufacturer of wireless handsets and telecommunications infrastructure, maintaining a cutting-edge, continuous improvement environment is a true competitive advantage,” said Sean McCloskey, president and CEO of Visiprise. “Elcoteq is among a handful of manufacturers actively working to view product manufacturing - from ideation requirements through design, manufacturing, maintenance, service and, ultimately, disposal - through a single dashboard. There is no doubt that this approach, made possible by Visiprise Manufacturing, will streamline product innovation and speed time to market for new products.”



Built upon a series of flexible components, Visiprise Manufacturing is a global manufacturing platform that combines the most advanced industry methodologies and the latest in J2EE technology to define, track and report on real-time information from a user's shop floor. This gives users the ability to take advantage of critical plant-floor and enterprise information, providing unparalleled visibility across a global manufacturing enterprise from start to finish. The resulting depth of information helps manufacturers accelerate product delivery, optimize cost efficiency and enhance product quality.