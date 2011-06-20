Smart meter contract for BB Electronics

Denmark-based EMS-provider BB Electronics has received a contract for the manufacturing of smart meters for the European energy market.

The order has a value of several million euros in 2011 and a high potential for the following years as EU legislation demands its member countries to roll out smart meters for energy, so consumers actively can monitor and control consumption.



BB Electronics has provided engineering and development resources through its DesignLink Services from Denmark and China for effective industrialization and ramp up of the smart meter manufacturing.



The manufacturing will take place at BB Electronics EMS factory in Suzhou, China.