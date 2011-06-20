Ixonos adds Qualcomm chipset to its technology base

Ixonos has licensed Qualcomm’s chipset technology, which enables the design and development of a variety of connected Android devices. Ixonos expects the first devices designed on Qualcomm’s chips to ship during the first half of 2012.

“We have chosen Qualcomm’s chipsets as one of the key platforms for developing smartphones and other next-generation connected devices because of their maturity and strong Android integration”, says Ixonos Group’s President and CEO, Kari Happonen. “We also continue to deliver devices based on other chipsets from leading vendors such as Intel, Texas Instruments and ST-Ericsson, based on the preferences of our corporate clients”, Happonen continues.



“We are already working on our first Qualcomm reference designs and have full capability to offer our customers a full product road map of Qualcomm-based Android devices”, says Folkert Wierda, head of Ixonos Device Creation Centre. “Existing and new device-manufacturer and operator customers as well as any company looking for a device creation R&D partner can turn to us for faster time-to-market and high-quality connected devices designed to deliver superior user experiences.”