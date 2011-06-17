Three persons sentenced to jail for stealing iPad secrets

Several newspapers today reports that three persons will be sent to jail for stealing designs for the Apple iPad2 from Foxconn.

It was by the end of April that the three persons were arrested. According to Wall Street Journal the aim was to steal the information for a company that wanted to begin production of iPad2 protective cases ahead of the competition.



The three persons involved will now serve 18-12 months of hard times, and they also have hefty fines to pay.



As is the usual Apple has chosen not to comment.