Android vendors back to phones after lackluster tablet sales

A lack of success may drive Android based vendors to re-firm the grip for high-end phones at the cost of tablet R&D.

Branded handset vendors as well as OEM and ODM handset makers have tried to enter the market for tablets, currently held in a strong grip by Apple. Digitimes reports sources saying that the handset makers are now switching





back focus to the 4- and 5-inch high-end phones due to lackluster sales for tablets.

The only company who can claim to be at least semi-successful is Samsung with a 10% market share. Motorola, RIM, LG and HTC have been among the less fortunate.



As a result of this, R&D for high-end phones are increasing, and for tablets a reduction is at hand. At least for Android.