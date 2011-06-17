Atmel and Maxim CEOs join SIA Board

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), today announced that Steven Laub, President and CEO of Atmel Corporation and Tunç Doluca, President and CEO of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. have joined the SIA Board of Directors.

“Approximately 70 percent of Maxim’s products are made in the U.S. A vast majority of our product and technology development is done in this country, where we employ thousands of people,” said Tunç Doluca, president and CEO of Maxim Integrated Products.



“I am delighted to join SIA’s Board of Directors and to work closely with the other members on the team,” said Steve Laub, president and CEO, Atmel Corporation. “I believe the SIA is a prominent voice in the semiconductor industry that can help resolve some very important policy issues in the semiconductor industry including tax reform, export control, environmental health and safety, trade and research and technology.”