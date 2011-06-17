Prestwick Circuits GPS supply to TTelectronics

Prestwick Circuits GPS have been named Global Strategic Partner for TTelectronics with regards to PCB supply.

“TT electronics is delighted to have selected Prestwick Circuits to become a Global Strategic partner with regards to PCB supply. This decision was awarded primarily by Prestwick being able to fulfil the overall business package requirement of service levels, competitive pricing structures and quality. We look forward to working alongside Prestwick and continuing the growth opportunities", the UK-based PCB manufacturer states.