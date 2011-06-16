Multek certified on Shocking Technologies' ESD protection solution

Multek, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flextronics, has been certified to manufacture printed circuit boards (PCBs) with Shocking Tech's Voltage Switchable Dielectric (VSD) material.

The certification is the result of extensive collaboration between the two companies and successful testing of Shocking Tech's XStatic VSD material into PCBs manufactured by Multek. This certification enables Multek to manufacture PCBs that meet industry-standard electrical, mechanical and reliability specifications in addition to enabling superior ESD resistance and offering lower total system cost to OEMs.



Werner Widmann, president of Multek, said, "The unique combination of Shocking's innovative polymer VSD nano-material and efficient system simulation capabilities make the XStatic solution a compelling approach for us to reduce the impact of ESD, as well as save cost and time. The results we have seen have been very impressive and we look forward to offering this as part of our solution to the world's leading electronics companies."



Lex Kosowsky, President and CEO of Shocking Technologies, said, "We are pleased to be working with Multek to help them and their customers realize the significant benefits of our VSD solution. Adoption of the XStatic solution by Multek is an important endorsement from a major PCB supplier of our innovative solution for ESD protection. We are confident that the XStatic solution will enable Multek to bring to market innovative products that exhibit enhanced ESD performance."