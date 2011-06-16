Paragon Electronics celebrates its 20th anniversary

Paragon is currently reflecting on two decades in the electronics industry as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. The group now consists of five integrated specialist companies and is forecasting significant growth in 2011.

Reflecting on the organisation’s 20-year history, Paragons’ Group Managing Director, John Mayes, explains: “It certainly doesn’t feel like 20 years. In fact, from our very early days when we were establishing the foundations of the business, the years spent creating our market-leading kitting and supply chain management company, establishing our Electronics Manufacturing Management business, the acquisition of JJS Electronics, entering the European marketplace and our resulting emergence as a world class EMS provider, has passed by in a flash! We’re delighted with the continuing growth and success which we feel is at least partly due to our unique breadth of services."