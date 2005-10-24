SanDisk to acquire Matrix

SanDisk Corporation and Matrix Semiconductor, Inc. announced that they signed a definitive agreement for SanDisk to acquire Matrix.

Matrix is a privately held company based in Santa Clara, California that has been developing and supplying 3-D integrated circuit (three dimensional) one-time programmable (OTP) technology since its inception in 1998. Matrix® 3-D Memory is used for storage applications that do not require multiple rewrites and where low cost is the paramount consideration, such as video games, music and other content, or for archiving.