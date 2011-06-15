AU Optronics starts test production in Trenčín

Taiwan-based AU Optronics (AUO) has started test production at their facility in Trenčín (Slovakia). Construction work for the greenfield project has been completed.

The facility - which is to manufacture LCD panels - started test production in April / May 2011. The Trenčín facility currently employs around 350 staff but is looking to become a major player in the regional employment market.



By the end of the year, the facility is scheduled to house 5 - 7 production lines, local media states (citing Lenka Wangová Kližanová, spokesperson for AU Optronics (Slovakia)). According to Etrend, the Trenčín facility is to supply for Samsung (in Galanta), Foxconn (in Nitra) and JVC / Toshiba (in Poland).