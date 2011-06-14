AWS Group accredited by Nadcap

Together with ISO 9001 (2000), AS/EN 9100 and ISO 14001 plus Silver status for supply chain excellence in the ADS SC21 programme, this most-recent and challenging approval means that AWS Group has ‘the full set’ of quality and process certification.

Adds Mike Berridge, Director of Business Improvement at AWS Group: “Whereas other approvals focus on quality management systems, Nadcap covers critical processes and looks at how they can be improved. It places a lot of emphasis on Statistical Process Control, equipment calibration and training and skills development. AWS has spent at least six months performing all the required analysis and we are now one of only a very few European EMS providers that can offer ‘the full set’ of process and quality approvals demanded by the aerospace and other hi-rel industries."