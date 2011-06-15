© Evertiq Electronics Production | June 15, 2011
Is it back to wellies for Nokia?
Nokia is about to lose its smartphone crown to Samsung Electronics and Apple, after leading the pack since 1996. Quo vadis, Nokia?
Investment bank Nomura states - in a Reuters article - that Nokia will lose its status as the world's largest smartphone manufacturer to Samsung Electronics (2Q/2011). Nomura even predicts that the Finnish giant will fall behind Apple to third place (in 3Q/ 2011) and sees HTC levelling with Nokia during 2012.
On May 31, the mobile phone giant abandoned it 2Q key targets and speculations are running high on a possible split up of the company. Despite all those gloomy forecasts, Nokia remains the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer due to its strong position in basic devices and its wider distribution network in emerging countries.
Back to the roots ain't so bad
Once upon a time the motto of the world was "where the Finns lead, the rest of us will follow". Now it seems more like "Back to the roots ain't so bad".
But did you know that Nokia started out as an - rather obscure - paper maker in 1865? Well, actually it was 1868. That year, mining engineer Fredrik Idestam established his second mill near the Finnish town of Nokia. Soon other companies decided to also establish factories in Nokia - Finnish Rubber Works for example.
And the latter started - in the 1920's - to use Nokia as their brand name. And here, the aforementioned rubber boots come in. In addition to footwear (galoshes) and tyres, Finnish Rubber Works later went on to manufacture rubber bands, industrial parts and raincoats.
After World War II the Finnish Rubber Works bought the majority of Finnish Cable Works - which manufactured cables for telegraph and telephone networks. The latter had established an electronics department, which - by the time the two companies officially merged in 1967 to form Nokia Group - was generating 3% of the group's net sales and employed under 500 people. (Nokia Group now has some 131'000 employees worldwide; minus those laid off recently following the deal with Microsoft)
During the deep recession in Finland at the beginning of the 1990s, Nokia started streamlining its businesses. Non-core business operations (and here we have our rubber boots again) were divested and the company decided to focus on telecommunications. By 1998, Nokia had become the world's largest mobile phone manufacturer.
No good story without a rumour
A group of businessmen is said to have tried to sell Nokia during the early 1990's to Swedish rival Ericsson, but were rejected. Go figure.
On May 31, the mobile phone giant abandoned it 2Q key targets and speculations are running high on a possible split up of the company. Despite all those gloomy forecasts, Nokia remains the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer due to its strong position in basic devices and its wider distribution network in emerging countries.
Back to the roots ain't so bad
Once upon a time the motto of the world was "where the Finns lead, the rest of us will follow". Now it seems more like "Back to the roots ain't so bad".
But did you know that Nokia started out as an - rather obscure - paper maker in 1865? Well, actually it was 1868. That year, mining engineer Fredrik Idestam established his second mill near the Finnish town of Nokia. Soon other companies decided to also establish factories in Nokia - Finnish Rubber Works for example.
And the latter started - in the 1920's - to use Nokia as their brand name. And here, the aforementioned rubber boots come in. In addition to footwear (galoshes) and tyres, Finnish Rubber Works later went on to manufacture rubber bands, industrial parts and raincoats.
After World War II the Finnish Rubber Works bought the majority of Finnish Cable Works - which manufactured cables for telegraph and telephone networks. The latter had established an electronics department, which - by the time the two companies officially merged in 1967 to form Nokia Group - was generating 3% of the group's net sales and employed under 500 people. (Nokia Group now has some 131'000 employees worldwide; minus those laid off recently following the deal with Microsoft)
During the deep recession in Finland at the beginning of the 1990s, Nokia started streamlining its businesses. Non-core business operations (and here we have our rubber boots again) were divested and the company decided to focus on telecommunications. By 1998, Nokia had become the world's largest mobile phone manufacturer.
No good story without a rumour
A group of businessmen is said to have tried to sell Nokia during the early 1990's to Swedish rival Ericsson, but were rejected. Go figure.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments