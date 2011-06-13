© iFixit

Foxconn to get more iMac production

Apple is rumoured to shift iMac production from Quanta Computer in Taiwan to Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Taiwan-based EMS-giant Hon Hai is rumoured to have won the manufacturing contract for Apple's iMac models with cathode ray tube (CRT) monitor. Quanta - which was initially contracted to manufacture the iMacs (in 2011) - is said to have failed to procure certain components. These components - interestingly enough - come from Hon Hai, AsiaBizTech reports.



However, the reason for the non-delivery isn't know.



The result however - if the rumour turns out to be true - can be guessed. Quanta is unable to maintain an even production. This in turn could lead to Foxconn upping its production capacity for iMac desktop CRT monitors: from 600'000 units (in 2001) to over 1'000'000 (in 2011).