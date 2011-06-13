Hon Hai to split into smaller entities

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co - better known as Foxconn - is planning to split into various smaller companies.

Terry Guo outlined - during a recent shareholder meeting - future plans for the company. The touchscreen as well as the digital camera module business are to be spun out. Similar plans exit for other business units, but no immediate schedules were mentioned.



"In the future, Hon Hai will have the scale of a large firm and the flexibility of smaller firms", Terry Guo is cited in an China Post article.