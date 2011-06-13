Electronics Production | June 13, 2011
TowerJazz and Darpa collaborate
Jazz Semiconductor, a fully owned U.S. subsidiary of Tower Semiconductor, entered a cost-sharing collaboration with Darpa to advance its roadmap for high frequency SiGe HBT (heterojunction bipolar transistor) devices.
The Darpa program name is GRATE (Gratings of Regular Arrays and Trim Exposures) and will employ the use of grating masks combined with conventional photolithography to achieve very fine dimension features as an alternative to more costly lithography techniques such as immersion lithography. The grating masks will be used in combination with the standard masks used today in volume semiconductor device manufacturing.
The TowerJazz roadmap includes BiCMOS platforms which have both CMOS and BiPolar devices on a single wafer and are offered monthly in multi-project wafer (MPW) runs. The existing BiCMOS platforms are based on 350nm, 180nm and 130nm CMOS nodes, and the variants include HBT device performance at 60, 150, 200 and recently 260GHz.
In the multi- year GRATE program, TowerJazz will develop methods for implementing grating and trim exposures in its existing BiCMOS platforms in three stages: to target 200-300GHz devices, 300- 400GHz devices and finally with research on 400-500GHz HBT devices.
TowerJazz has partnered with the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) for novel circuit demonstrations using the new technology platforms and for teaming on extremely high frequency test and characterization of HBT devices as well as interconnect and passive components such as microstrip lines and MIM capacitors. This high frequency data and modeling will be the basis for mmWave design kits that enable customers to design and simulate mmWave circuits and products.
In addition, TowerJazz will bring its pure-play specialty wafer foundry approach to the program through MPW runs to allow select, early access to the technology.
“It is exciting to work with DARPA on the use of gratings and trim exposures. Our team has demonstrated abilities to print sub-90nm features with very good depth of focus, and we are applying these methods to our SiGe BiCMOS technologies. We look forward to demonstrating novel capabilities and offering these technologies to our customers through our MPW infrastructure,” said David Howard, TowerJazz Executive Director and Primary Investigator for GRATE.
The TowerJazz roadmap includes BiCMOS platforms which have both CMOS and BiPolar devices on a single wafer and are offered monthly in multi-project wafer (MPW) runs. The existing BiCMOS platforms are based on 350nm, 180nm and 130nm CMOS nodes, and the variants include HBT device performance at 60, 150, 200 and recently 260GHz.
In the multi- year GRATE program, TowerJazz will develop methods for implementing grating and trim exposures in its existing BiCMOS platforms in three stages: to target 200-300GHz devices, 300- 400GHz devices and finally with research on 400-500GHz HBT devices.
TowerJazz has partnered with the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) for novel circuit demonstrations using the new technology platforms and for teaming on extremely high frequency test and characterization of HBT devices as well as interconnect and passive components such as microstrip lines and MIM capacitors. This high frequency data and modeling will be the basis for mmWave design kits that enable customers to design and simulate mmWave circuits and products.
In addition, TowerJazz will bring its pure-play specialty wafer foundry approach to the program through MPW runs to allow select, early access to the technology.
“It is exciting to work with DARPA on the use of gratings and trim exposures. Our team has demonstrated abilities to print sub-90nm features with very good depth of focus, and we are applying these methods to our SiGe BiCMOS technologies. We look forward to demonstrating novel capabilities and offering these technologies to our customers through our MPW infrastructure,” said David Howard, TowerJazz Executive Director and Primary Investigator for GRATE.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments