New Quicktronics office in the Netherlands

Quicktronics PCB & Electronics Service GmbH has opened a new office in the Netherlands. The subsidiary will support clients in the Netherlands, Great Britain, Belgium and Luxemburg.

Jan Vossen, head of office in the Netherlands: "We are very excited about serving the clients of Quicktronics directly in this large region comprising the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain and Luxemburg. I’m looking forward to providing our business partners with the best support in their respective language." Jan Vossen has been working in the printed circuit board business for some 20 years. However, his experience is not limited to PCBs, he knows a lot about work preparation (CAM) and sales, too.



Ferdinand Quick, founder and Managing Director of Quicktronics: "We have been concentrating on the European market for quite a number of years now and are aware of its steady growth. This is the perfect time for a clear signal to our business partners. We are glad that the first Quicktronics subsidiary in this region has been put into operation."