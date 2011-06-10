Escatec is Design Partner for Atmel

EMS-provider Escatec has been appointed as one of the two Atmel Design Partners for touch sensing technology in Europe.

“Designing touch screens and the control electronics is a complex task and is challenging to companies unless they do it regularly,” explained Daniel Pfeifer, Research and Development Manager, at Escatec’s facility in Switzerland.



“We form a close working partnership with customers at all stages to ensure that every phase runs smoothly with the precision and quality that the Swiss are renowned for,” added Martin Kingdon, Escatec’s Business Development Director.