More details on elusive iPhone5

It looks like Cupertino-based wiz kid Apple may be readying the iPhone5 for production.

New reports suggest that Qualcomm, Avago Technologies, TriQuint Semiconductor and OmniVision scored design wins with the Apple iPhone5 - meaning 'big bugs' for all of them.



Qualcomm seems to be the top dog in this race, providing baseband technology and that the company has won over Intel (Intel acquired this particular unit from Infineon). Avago Technologies as well as TriQuint Semiconductor are named as suppliers of amplifiers. Omnivision is rumoured to provide image sensoring technology, delivering 90% of the sensors (Sony providing the rest).



If it ever will turn up on the market, there is bound to be someone who takes it apart and has a closer look inside.