Hon Hai: 'Apple devices difficult to make'

Hon Hai chairman Terry Guo said at a company shareholder conference that making Apple products poses difficulties and challenges. However, efficiency improvements should start to pay off later this year.

"It's very difficult to make Apple's new products and while our cooperation with Apple has given us many opportunities, it has also posed many challenges, " said Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou at a company shareholder conference (source: Focus Taiwan).



But, there is more to Hon Hai than EMS-unit Foxconn and the manufacturing of Apple products. iPads, iPhones and the rest of Apple's product line only make roughly 30% of total sales for the Taiwan-based giant. But; it is not all.



Terry Guo presented a strategic outline for the company at the shareholder meeting



- Hon Hai plans to focus on cooperation with Japanese companies like Sharp, Hitachi and Canon.



- Another key business for Hon Hai is the server market, where the company already has a market share of 70%.



- The group will target emerging markets - China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa are top of the list - which fits well with the recently announced investment in Brazil. Hon Hai plans to invest USD 12 billion in Brazil over the next 5 years (we reported).



- Management of the Group is to be made more efficient



- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is planning to split itself into various smaller companies.