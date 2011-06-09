RFMD reaches shipment milestone of 2 million

RF Micro Devices has surpassed over two million in cumulative shipments of its Multi-Chip Modules (MCMs) supporting 3G base station transceiver (BST) applications for the wireless infrastructure end market.

Bob Van Buskirk, president of RFMD’s Multi-Market Products Group (MPG), said, “The shipment of over two million MCMs in such a short period of time highlights RFMD’s sharp focus on product and technology leadership and the continued expansion of our product portfolio supporting the wireless infrastructure end market.”



John Pelose, general manager of RFMD’s Wireless Products business unit, added, “RFMD is leveraging our extensive library of single function components and industry-leading scale to deliver our customers MCM solutions promptly and efficiently. Our rapid prototyping capabilities enable our customers to improve their product cycle time and reduce time to market. Additionally, our high-volume MCM assembly and test facilities help enable advances in performance at efficient economies of scale.”