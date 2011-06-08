© Kitron

Kitron selects Aegis MOS

Kitron has purchased an enterprise license of Aegis’ Manufacturing Operations Software (MOS) to be deployed globally across facilities in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and USA.

Kitron will utilize Aegis MOS worldwide for quality management, product/material tracking, paperless work instruction and new product introductions.. Kitron will leverage Aegis’ standards-based data acquisition technology – xLink – to gather real-time data from their production/test equipment, and will bridge the entire solution to their existing ERP system using Aegis’ application programming interface (API), xTend.



"Kitron conducted a thorough multi-vendor evaluation, and we are very pleased that they have selected Aegis based on our system functionality, core technology, and superior return-on-investment”, commented Daniel Walls, Managing Director of Aegis Europe. “They are committed as an organization at all management levels to leverage the full capabilities of our software, and we are excited to have them as a customer. We are proud to be part of their increasingly successful operation."