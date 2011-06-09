Paragon Electronics wins new contract

The Paragon Electronics Group has been selected by Peek Traffic Ltd. to manufacture its range of traffic signals and controllers.

The EMS-provider and the traffic and infrastructure specialist Peek Traffic signed three-year multi-million pound agreement, the largest single contract win to date for Paragon Electronics.



Commenting on the recent contract win, Paragon’s Group Managing Director, John Mayes, explains: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Peek to help them deliver their industry-leading traffic control products. Our team has worked extensively with Peek, throughout their evaluation of EMS companies, and to have been selected as its manufacturing provider represents a fantastic opportunity for JJS and Paragon, and is tangible recognition of the breadth of capabilities we have within the group. I’m looking forward to harnessing our combined strength for the team at Peek and contributing to the ongoing success of its industry-leading business.”