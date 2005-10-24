New Manager for Omron N. Europe

Omron Electronic Components Business, Europe (OCB-EU), has appointed Leon Mordang as General Manager - North Europe, located in the OCB-EU head office in Amsterdam and reporting to Nigel Blakeway, Chief Operating Officer.

Leon Mordang will take responsibility for the management of sales activity within the newly formed North Europe Region for Omron, which encompasses the UK & Ireland, Nordic and Benelux sales divisions. The managers of these divisions, based in Hatfield, Kista and Amsterdam, will now report into him.



Welcoming Mordang, Blakeway commented, "Leon brings with him many years experience of the European Electronics Components business, in Semiconductor, Passive and Electromechanical products. His experience in managing operations in the Benelux, Northern Europe and Emerging Market areas, I am sure will make him a valuable member of the OCB-EU team."



Mordang joins Omron from Vishay, where he was Sales Director for Northern Europe covering UK, Ireland, Nordic, Benelux and the Baltic countries. He joined Vishay when they acquired BC Components in 2002. As Sales Director for Western Europe, Mordang was a part of the initial BC Components management team following its divestment by Philips in 1999. At Philips, he occupied positions as Product Manager Passive Components and General Manager, Benelux for all Philips Components activities.

