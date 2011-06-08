Sacom: Foxconn Chengdu is a building site

© SACOM

At the annual shareholder meeting, Terry Guo Tai-ming, the CEO of Foxconn, claimed the company endeavoured to handle the tragedies at the company. He further stated that workers were satisfied with the working conditions in the new plants after the relocation project.

© SACOM

Students & Scholars Against Corporate Misbehaviour (SACOM), a Hong Kong-based labour organization, however, begs to differ. The group released a short video on working conditions at Foxconn’s iPad production site in Chengdu, the Truth of the Apple iPad Behind Foxconn’s Lies.The footage was taken in March and April 2011 during SACOM’s investigations in Chengdu -It documented labour rights abuses at Foxconn’s plants in Chengdu, including misleading job advertisement, dangerous working environment, inadequate measures on work safety, excessive and forced overtime work, and deprived of social life. In addition, it exposed the problem of forced eviction of farmers owing to Foxconn’s investment."It is incumbent upon Apple to ensure decent working conditions at its supplier. Regrettably, Apple condones the labour rights violations at Foxconn. Both Apple and Foxconn keep stating that they are complying with their code of conduct and local laws despite findings of rampant rights violations by NGOs and media. SACOM urges the two companies to open their eyes to examine the realities and be accountable to the workers on production lines and give a public account to the public", the group states./ All images have zoom function.“We hope that Apple can invest its energy to look into the conditions of its production workers,” a male workers at his early twenties said in the video. “We truly hope that Apple will help us, to understand us, to understand what life for us workers is like,” he added.“Humane management is not just a catchphrase, but something to be done conscientiously,” another male worker exclaimed.