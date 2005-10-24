Change in the Elektrobit's Executive Board

Mr. Juha Reinikka has notified that he will resign from Elektrobit Group. His membership in the Group Executive Board will cease by the end of October 2005.

His last position has been Executive Vice President, Integrated Test and Automation Business Area.



Finland based Elektrobit specializes in wireless technology - the design and life-cycle testing of electronic products, as well as in production automation.