Foxconn reopens polishing sites

EMS-giant Foxconn Technology Group has reopened its electronics polishing facilities. The site in Chengdu was hit by an explosion and subsequent fire that killed 3 workers and left 15 injured.

Foxconn had shut down its polishing factories across China after 3 people were killed in an explosion at one of the factories in Chengdu (China) on May 20, 2011. However, the Chengdu site, is still closed, as the investigation into the cause of the explosion is still ongoing.