Jabil to expand in Hungary

Florida-based EMS-provider Jabil Circuit is said to plan the expansion of its Hungarian manufacturing operations with a new division this year.

Jabil - headquartered in St. Petersburg (Florida / USA) - plans to hire close to 700 additional workers in Hungary for its manufacturing operations in Tiszaujvaros. The production is aimed at high-speed mobile data transmission networks, reports Reuters.



The investment will be subsidised by the Hungarian government in an amount of less than HUF 1 billion (EUR 3.7 milliion).



Jabil currently employs around 9'000 staff in Hungary.