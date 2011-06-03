© Videoton

Videoton wins new contract

Videoton Electronic Assembly Services Kft. (VEAS), a Videoton subsidiary, agreed with the French company Hager on the manufacturing of a full range of electronics products. Videoton will provides a turn-key solution for Hager.

The co-operation between the two companies started in 2008, since that the production of several products has been introduced to the Hungarian factory of VEAS.



Parallel to this, the two companies are successfully working together in the production of further new product families beyond this transfer project.



Following the accomplishment of the transfer VEAS is going to supply the electronic sub-assemblies used in the smart building automation to Hager Group.