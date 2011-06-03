© Flextronics

Flextronics Global Services opens in India and Turkey

Flextronics Global Services (FGS), a business unit of Flextronics, is expanding further in India and Europe.

FGS' new facility in Mumbai will support repair service requirements for a global OEM of smart phones and will serve as a satellite operation for FGS' core facility in Bangalore. FGS' new facility in Turkey will serve as the inbound hub operation for a global computing OEM.



These two expansions broaden FGS' competitive footprint in India and add a new service zone for the Mediterranean Rim, Middle East and Africa. The facilities in Mumbai and Turkey are both fully operational.



"We continue to realize strong customer demand for supply chain and logistics services worldwide, specifically in emerging and fast-growing markets where we have recently expanded. Building off of last year's market growth makes today's expansion announcements even more significant for FGS, and for Flextronics. Mumbai broadens our customer service area and expands FGS' overall footprint in India, where we have strategically added new facilities over the years. In India, we now have a very competitive footprint to support post-manufacturing service requirements for our customers," said John O'Sullivan, president of FGS.



O'Sullivan continued, "In recent years, Turkey's economy has enjoyed strong domestic growth, which when coupled with its prospective EU membership makes it an increasingly attractive market for us and our customers. I am very pleased with our expansion accomplishments to date and look forward to further establishing FGS' leadership position in these new regions."