AWS Electronics Group opens in Slovakia

AWS Electronics Group has opened a new purpose built facility in Slovakia as a result of new projects and growing order book. AWS Slovakia is based in Namestovo, less than two hours from Kracow airport.

An opening ceremony was performed by AWS Electronics Group's CEO Paul Deehan in front of the 70 employees. He commented: "This new facility is part of a long term strategy for the AWS Group to support customers with low cost manufacturing. Many of our customers are in high technology markets that traditionally require significant technical support at the front of any project. Until now we have been managing this through our UK technical centres and tended to use Slovakia as an extension to our UK manufacturing. However, now we now have a scale and capability here in Namestovo we will progressively develop support functions here as well as more local purchasing and engineering support. I do not need to remind everyone of the economic conditions, the cost down pressure is in all the sectors we serve and we are responding to this to provide solutions to our customers. This is high technology support at low cost."



Jamie Maughan - AWS Group Operations Director commented: "The facility and the skills now available in Slovakia are comparable to any in the UK. We have prided ourselves in developing the ‘AWS Way' across the group, and this now extends into Eastern Europe with our superb new facility."