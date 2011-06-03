Key Appointment at Herald Electronics

Bristol based contract electronics company Herald Electronics Ltd has appointed Richard Brighton as Managing Director.

Richard Brighton joins Herald with over ten years Director and Managing Director experience gained in UK, Global and Sub Contract Electronics at companies including Celestica and Exception EMS.



The appointment is to lead on-going growth and development at Herald and to build on the growth which has been achieved. The past months have seen Herald successfully managed multiple transfers from new & existing customers which have seen revenues close to double. His main task is to continue this growth and develop Herald Electronics as the Partner of Choice in the UK’s growing Niche Electronics market.



Richard said: “I am extremely pleased to be joining a team that has a shared passion for excellent customer service and ambitions to develop and grow the business. These are demanding and positive times for UK Electronics Manufacturing. Customers are looking for increasing levels of service, quality, flexibility and technical support. Herald can match all these requirements and we’ll work tirelessly to ensure we meet and surpass the individual needs of our growing customer base.”



Reg March, Group CEO said: “These are exciting times for Herald and I am convinced Richard has all the attributes, skills & enthusiasm to make an immediate impact which will enable Herald to maximise its potential and reach the high ambitions we have set ourselves. I hope you join me in wishing Richard all the best in his new role”.