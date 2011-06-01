America II to distribute AMIC Memory

America II Electronics, based in St Petersburg (Florida / USA) has finalized an authorized distribution agreement with AMIC Technology Corporation, a manufacturer of memory ICs.

Under the agreement, America II will distribute AMIC’s full line of memory ICs, which includes parallel and serial NOR Flash, SRAM, SDRAM and DDR products, as well as non-memory devices such as LED lamps.



“One of our goals is to continue building a robust line card,” said Jim Magee, President at America II Electronics. “As such, we will continue partnering with the right suppliers. The addition of AMIC strengthens our product portfolio while providing customers with additional choices when addressing their memory needs. We’re pleased to be offering their products to our worldwide customers.”



“We’re thrilled to be partnering with America II, who will be able to accelerate our growth in the market,” said AMIC North American President Wei Chen. “We selected America II because of the efficiency and effectiveness of their business. It’s the perfect opportunity to help us extend the AMIC brand into new markets while presenting our products to their customers.”