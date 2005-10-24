Option to acquire Wireless<br> Business from Possio

Option N.V., a Belgian wireless technology company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Possio AB of Stockholm, Sweden, to takeover its Wireless Router business.

The agreement includes the intellectual property rights governing the concept of a Wireless Router interconnecting wide area cellular access with local area wireless connectivity (Patent granted in Europe and the US), intangibles and tangible assets, as well as 11 employees currently dedicated to its Wireless Router business. The non-disclosed purchase price of the transaction is being paid by Option in cash. The acquisition would be accretive in 2006 assuming future revenue growth and other distribution agreements into Option's existing customer base.

