RUAG: Plan-les-Ouates site transfer completed

RUAG and Saint Jean Industries have implemented the transaction for the Plan-les-Ouates site. For the approximately 40 staff, the takeover by Saint Jean Industries means the continuation of business activities and the retention of jobs.

The other RUAG activities - in western Switzerland at Geneva airport with RUAG Business Aviation, and in Nyon with RUAG Space - will continue.



Plan-les-Ouates will remain the centre for the manufacture of sophisticated titanium and nickel components for both civil and military aircraft.



Emile Di Serio, CEO of the Saint Jean Industries group, said: “We will now also apply our proven production methods and the know-how from the automobile industry to aircraft engineering. From this, we expect to achieve added value for our customers. Strengthening and expanding our business activities at Plan-les-Ouates are a priority. The location in Switzerland is attractive, and it is important to us.”



Dr. Viktor Häfeli, CEO of RUAG Technology, said: “We are very pleased that, with Saint Jean Industries, we have managed to come up with a solution which means continuity for the customers, gives the staff a long-term-prospect again, and stabilises the location.“



On 15 April 2011, RUAG and Saint Jean Industries had signed a purchase agreement, under which a consultation procedure was opened as per OR (Code of Obligations), article 333 ff. Now that this has been successfully completed, the transaction has been able to go ahead.