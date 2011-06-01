Growth in North American PCB sales follows seasonal patterns

© AT&S (For illustration purposes only)

Rigid PCB shipments were up 0.8% and bookings decreased 6.6% in April 2011 from April 2010. Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 5.2% and bookings declined 8.1%.

Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments decreased 15.0% and rigid bookings decreased 12.3%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in April 2011 improved slightly to 0.96.Flexible circuit shipments in April 2011 were up 30.3% and bookings increased 7.2% compared to April 2010. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 14.3% and bookings were up 9.0%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments decreased 2.4% and flex bookings declined 0.8%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in April 2011 fell to 0.96.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in April 2011 increased 3.0% from April 2010, as orders booked decreased 5.6% from April 2010.Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 5.9% and bookings were down 6.7%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for April 2011 decreased 13.9% and bookings decreased 11.5%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in April 2011 inched up to 0.96."Growth in North American PCB sales continues to follow normal seasonal patterns and seems to have returned to normal, and the book-to-bill ratio is holding steady at just under parity. This suggests the slowdown in sales growth is likely to continue into the third quarter of this year", said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk.