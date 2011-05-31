Samsung mass producing 30nm-class, 32Gb Memory Modules

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is to start mass producing 32 gigabyte (GB) memory modules, using 30 nanometer (nm) class 4 gigabit (Gb) DDR3 DRAM chips.

“With this module, Samsung has secured the highest level of product and solution competitiveness in the DRAM market for PC, server and mobile applications,” said Wanhoon Hong, executive vice president, memory sales & marketing, Samsung Electronics. “We also plan to ship more energy-efficient 4Gb DDR3 DRAM based on 20nm-class* process technology in the second half of this year, which will significantly expand the rapidly growing market for green IT memory solutions. Moreover, we intend to keep delivering the greenest memory products with optimal performance for customers,” he added.



Samsung started producing monolithic 4Gb DDR3 DRAM devices based on 30nm-class technology in February, which is only one year after it started producing 40nm-class 4Gb DDR3 DRAM devices. Just two months later, it began to provide 16GB modules to a number of server system manufacturers.



With its new 32GB registered dual inline memory module (RDIMM) and an 8GB small outline dual in-line memory module (SO-DIMM) added this month, Samsung has completed a full product line-up of 30nm-class 4Gb green DDR3-based solutions.



Samsung expects to have more than 10 percent of its total DRAM chip production in 2012 at the 4Gb (or higher) density.