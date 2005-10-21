Solectron France lays off 250

American EMS giant Solectron has recently initiated a Social Plan at its factory in Canéjan, Bordeaux, France. This includes a staff reduction of 250 workers.

180 workers in the production and 70 administrative staff will be removed by the end of November.

The production will be transferred to Romania, Hungary or China.



This is the seventh round of lay off in four years time at the plant. In the year 2000 the plant had 4000 employees. Only 500 will be left after this round. The plant is specialized in industrial electronics and medical equipment.