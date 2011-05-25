Debate about Apple’s corporate responsibility to reignite?

The explosion, that left 3 Foxconn workers and a further 15 injured, is likely to reignite the debate regarding Apple’s corporate responsibility.

The debate began in 2010 - after a number of Foxconn employees committed suicide (we reported). Until more information is available about the cause of the explosion, the precise impact these events will have on the Apple / Foxconn relationship is unclear.



"Apple is the final authority for all decisions regarding production, component suppliers and other aspects of production. From a process and quality point of view, Apple must have deemed the Chengdu facility acceptable", market researcher IHS iSuppli points out.