Micronic Mydata with order from Asian customer

Täby (Sweden) based Micronic Mydata has received an order for an Omega mask writer from an Asian customer.

Micronic Mydata AB received an order for a mask writer in the Omega series from a customer in Asia. The system is scheduled for delivery during the fourth quarter of 2011.



“The order further strengthens our co-operation with the customer, who already has systems from Micronic Mydata in the production of photomasks for advanced electronics,” said Peter Uddfors, President and CEO of Micronic Mydata AB.